Springsteen postpones tour dates on medical advice

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all their shows scheduled for this month on medical advice.

A statement says Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and has been advised to postpone the remainder of his September dates in the US.

The affected concerts include tonight’s (7 September) planned date at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, as well as Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore (9 September), Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (12-14 September), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville (16 September), Albany’s MVP Arena (19 September), Nationwide Arena, Columbus (21 September) and Nationals Park, Washington, DC (29 September).

“We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some”

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” says the band. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

The tour, which grossed $142.6m in the first half of 2023, is due to resume in Canada at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on 3 November, with ticket-holders to receive information regarding rescheduled dates.

The 73-year-old frontman also postponed two gigs last month at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park after being “taken ill”. Those shows will now take place in August 2024.

The European leg of the run wrapped up in July with more than 1.6 million tickets sold. The tour visited 14 countries in Europe, including multi-night stands in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London and Copenhagen, as well as two 65,000-cap headline dates at AEG Presents’ BST Hyde Park series in London.

