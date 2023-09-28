Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates

All shows will be rescheduled for 2024 while the 74-year-old frontman continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the remainder of his 2023 North American tour with the E Street Band “out of an abundance of caution”, as he continues his recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

The tour, which grossed $142.6m in the first half of 2023, had been due to resume in Canada at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on 3 November after the 74-year-old frontman postponed a string of September shows in the US on medical advice, and was scheduled to conclude with a three-night stand at San Francisco’s Chase Center from 8-12 December.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” says a new statement. “Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues.

“I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year”

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.”

The European tour leg wrapped up in July with more than 1.6 million tickets sold, having visited 14 countries including multi-night stands in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London and Copenhagen.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” adds Springsteen. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

