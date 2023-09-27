Report highlights gender split for ’23 fest season

Across all lineups at 50 European festivals, 64% of all solo acts were male, 35% female, and 1% non-binary, according to new analysis

Music industry directory ROSTR and IQ has analysed the gender balance on bills at 50 European festivals during the 2023 season.

The new findings show that across all lineups, 64% of all solo acts were male, 35% female, and 1% non-binary. The figures do not account for band members in groups, and ROSTR says, “It would be reasonable to assume that this imbalance would be further pronounced if non-headlining groups were also analysed on a per-member basis.”

The proportion of female artists playing festivals this year is just slightly higher than the 33% recorded in IQ’s 2022 European Festival Report.

But the misbalance of genders across European festivals becomes more pronounced when looking purely at headliners. Overall, 69% of solo headline acts were men, and 94% of individuals in bands that headlined were men.

In total, 90% of the performers that were onstage for a headline performance were men. There are very few women headlining stages. And even fewer in bands.

While many festivals report that gender is now a key consideration when booking their lineups, and various initiatives such as Keychange are making an impact, the results appear yet to filter through to the advanced stages of artists’ careers and the largest stages.

Several A-list female artists have moved beyond festival stages in recent years to perform at stadiums

In considering the gender debate around headliners, it’s worth noting that several A-list female artists have moved beyond festival stages in recent years to perform at stadiums, with Taylor Swift being the standout example.

In London alone this summer, there were 22 stadium shows by 12 artists, Beyoncé being the only female, who accounted for 22.7% of those shows or 8% of the total number of headliners. With 92% of the stadium headliners (in this one sample market and over a single year) being male, the lack of female representation at stadiums may be similarly pronounced.

IQ and ROSTR’s full analysis, which includes detail about which agencies booked the most acts, artist longevity and more, appears in the new issue of IQ 122. You can read the digital edition of IQ 122 here.

ROSTR – a music industry directory, contacts, data and jobs platform – holds artist rosters, people, and company in formation for around 10,000 companies worldwide.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.