Primary Talent welcomes agent Dotun Bolaji

He joins the agency from Runway Artists and brings a roster that includes Agajon (DJ), B-ahwe, Jay Prince, Jords and Karl Benjamin

Primary Talent International has hired agent Dotun Bolaji, who will be based out of the company’s London offices.

Bolaji joins the agency from Runway Artists and brings a roster that includes Agajon (DJ), B-ahwe, Jay Prince, Jords, Karl Benjamin, and Planet Giza.

He has been part of the Watford-based live music showcase Superlative and has a background in club promoting, staging nights with the likes of Giggs, DJ EZ, Section Boyz and AJ Tracey.

The young agent was on ILMC’s Futures Forum 2022 committee, which champions the next generation of live music industry leaders.

“I’m pleased and excited to have Dotun join our team here at Primary as we continue to expand our roster of agents and clients,” says Matt Bates, managing Partner and CEO of Primary Talent International.

“As fans embrace diverse sounds, I’m dedicated to amplifying [music of Black origin]”

“He has extensive knowledge of what’s going on in the UK market and shares our enthusiasm for the future of the live experience.”

Bolaji adds: “I’m thrilled to join the team at Primary Talent, with note to their stellar reputation. In this digital age, music of Black origin and Black artists who make music beyond conventional expectations are reaching unprecedented heights.

“As fans embrace diverse sounds, I’m dedicated to amplifying these voices, bringing new and creative experiences to broader audiences. The future of live music is bright.”

Primary Talent International is a leading independent international live music booking agency, boasting a roaster of nearly 460 clients.

Clients include The 1975, The Cure, Noel Gallagher, Jack Harlow, alt-J, Dropkick Murphys, Patti Smith, Imanbek, Mitski, Rina Sawayama, The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Wolf Alice, and Ziggy Marley.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.