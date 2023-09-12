P!nk grosses $350m with Summer Carnival Tour

The US superstar has sold nearly three million tickets on her 64-date stadium tour of Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand

P!nk has grossed US$350 million and sold nearly three million tickets on her blockbuster Summer Carnival Stadium Tour.

The Live Nation-promoted outing, which is still underway, spans 64 dates in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

“P!NK is a once-in-a-lifetime artist – her stage presence, dedication, and ability to captivate audiences is unparalleled,” says Brad Wavra, SVP, Live Nation Touring. “The incredible success of this record-breaking stadium tour shows her global impact, which only continues to grow.”

The tour kicked off on 7 June in Bolton, UK, going on to gross $125m and sell one million tickets on the European leg.

Stops included two concerts at BST Hyde Park in London, two at La Défense Arena (cap. 40,000) in France and two at Olympiastadion (74,475) in Germany.

The Summer Carnival is currently making its way through North America, with $150 million grossed and nearly one million tickets sold in the territory.

The Australia/New Zealand leg of the tour, which sold out in minutes, will commence in February 2024 and run until late March. More than 800,000 tickets have already been sold and AU$150 million grossed, becoming the country’s biggest-selling run ever by a female artist.

The 44-year-old has also become the highest-selling artist in Australia with over 3,000,000 tickets sold in the country throughout her career.

“It’s been the thrill of a lifetime to promote P!NK’s six Australian tours since 2004, and the twentieth anniversary of that association will see P!NK surpass three million tickets sold in Australia and New Zealand,” says Michael Coppel, Chairman of Live Nation Australasia.

P!nk’s longtime manager, Roger Davies, comments: “Alecia (P!NK) and I started working together over two decades ago. One of our goals was to make her an amazing international live act. Starting in little clubs and pubs, we travelled the world performing everywhere we could. Over the years, she’s just gotten better and better.

“Twenty-two years later, it makes me so proud to see her selling out stadiums around the world. She’s so comfortable on stage performing in front of tens of thousands of fans, always singing live and captivating audiences with her theatrical productions, continuing to push creative boundaries. She never ceases to amaze me! She has become a global superstar.”

Marshall Arts represents P!nk worldwide excluding North America, Australia & New Zealand.

