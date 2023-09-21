Peso Pluma show cancelled after cartel death threats

The Tijuana show has been cancelled in the wake of public threats made against the Mexican singer by local cartel members

Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma has cancelled his October concert in Tijuana following death threats from local drug cartel members.

The 14 October performance, which was set for the 33,333-capacity Estadio Caliente stadium in Mexico, was cancelled yesterday in an announcement by Pluma’s record labels, Double P Records and Prajin Music Group.

Both labels posted the joint decision on their Instagram stories, stating “Our goal is to protect the fans and the team.”

“For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana. Thank you so much to all our fans for understanding. We love you,” the joint statement translated to.

The cancellation comes after several public banners from alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel targeted the 24-year-old singer. The four banners hung on bridges across Tijuana, instructing Pluma not to go on with his local performance “because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue,” the banners reportedly read.

The Mexican singer has repeatedly praised drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in his music. El Chapo’s Sinaloa Cartel is a known rival to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The Guadalajara native often makes narcoculture references in his music, spanning back to his breakthrough single “El Belicón” with Raul Vega. Written from the perspective of cartel members, the duo also performed as such in the corresponding music video.

Pluma is still set to perform three more shows in Mexico this year, ending on 11 November at Mexico City’s Foro Sol (65,000-cap). In addition to the cancelled Tijuana show, multiple U.S. Double P tour dates have been postponed for reasons currently unknown.

Recently, Pluma became the first Mexican artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on 13 September. He has risen in popularity across the US, a rarity for regional Mexcian artists.

