Peru festival cancelled over football clash

The Lima Music Fest 2023 will no longer take place as the national stadium is now needed to host two World Cup qualifiers

A music festival set for Peru’s National Stadium in South America has been cancelled at short notice to make way for two international football matches.

The Lima Music Fest “Wild Edition” was slated for 22 September with a line-up including Caté Tacvba, Wos, Nicki Nicole, Cypress Hill and Bomba Estéreo.

But promoter Kandavu Producciones has now been informed by the Peruvian Institute of Sport (IPD) that – contrary to previous statements – the 53,086-seater venue is needed to host the national side’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Brazil (12 September) and Argentina (17 October).

In a statement, the company, which has worked with acts including the Rolling Stones and Roger Waters, among others, says it booked the venue back in February after being told the matches would not be played at the stadium.

“We have been informed that the national soccer team reversed its decision not to use the National Stadium for the qualifiers”

“However, we have been informed that the national soccer team reversed its decision not to use the National Stadium for the qualifiers,” it adds. “The soccer field must be in the best condition to host these sports matches, which is why we are forced to make the painful decision to cancel the Lima Music Fest 2023 event.”

“This unfortunate situation harms us economically, morally and also harms the public who have purchased their tickets for the events that would be held there.”

Kandavu says the headline artists will not be able to perform on a rearranged date due to scheduling issues, compounded by a lack of alternative venues.

“This becomes even more difficult when, in our country, there is a lack of adequate premises for this type of event and that are necessary for the development of the entertainment industry in Peru,” adds the statement. “All these reasons force us to make that unwanted decision.”

