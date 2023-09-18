Paul Dainty receives AO honour from Australian gov

The TEG Dainty boss has received one of the country’s highest honours for his "distinguished service to the community"

Live music veteran Paul Dainty has been appointed Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), one of the country’s highest honours which recognises an individual for making a significant impact in society.

The TEG Dainty boss was saluted during a ceremony last Wednesday (13 September) at Melbourne’s Government House for his “distinguished service to the community” — specifically, his efforts in organising the 2020 Fire Fight all-star concert in Sydney, which raised more than A$10 million for bushfire relief efforts.

The UK-born exec established the Dainty Group/Dainty Corporation in Melbourne in the early 1970s and has since sold 50 million tickets. Bee Gees, Diana Ross, Cat Stevens, the Jackson Five and the Rolling Stones were among the company’s first clients.

It was Dainty who produced ABBA’s legendary 1977 tour of Australia. Subsequently, ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus entrusted Dainty to tour Mamma Mia! 25 years later. Dainty also has the option to produce the hugely popular ABBA: Voyage in Australia.

“We’re looking at it closely,” he told Billboard. “It’s probably one of the most exciting entertainment events I’ve ever seen.”

Dainty has also produced tours for the likes of Paul McCartney, U2, Guns N’ Roses, Eminem, David Bowie, George Michael, Prince and Britney Spears, and in recent years has expanded the business into international markets, including tours for Eminem and Lionel Richie in South Africa and South East Asia, and pan-Asian dates for Michael Buble. Forthcoming tours include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Il Divo, and Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets.

Since 2016, TEG Dainty has been a part of the TEG Group of Companies. The following year, Dainty was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

