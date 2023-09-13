Olivia Rodrigo announces NA/Europe 2024 arena tour

The Live Nation-promoted GUTS world tour will span 57 dates, with some proceeds allocated to Rodrigo’s new initiative to support girls and women

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Olivia Rodrigo is set to embark on a North American and European tour next year in support of her sophomore album, GUTS.

The Live Nation-promoted, 57-date tour is set to traverse the US, Canada, and Europe. The singer-songwriter released her second album GUTS on 8 September.

The album’s support tour begins next February at Acrisure Arena (11,680) in Palm Springs, California. The initial North American leg will span the US and Canada, making stops at Austin’s Moody Center (15,000), Chicago’s United Center (23,500), and Montreal’s Bell Centre (21,000) before closing the first US leg with two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (19,500) in April.

The European leg will kick off in April 2024, starting at Dublin’s 3Arena (8,000), with two nights at London’s O2 Arena (20,000) and stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, and Manchester’s new Co-op Live (23,500).

The 20-year-old will return to North America following the European leg, playing across Washington DC, Atlanta, Kansas City, and Vancouver before closing with two nights at LA’s Kia Forum (17,505).

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf are set as support acts, playing select dates across the seven-month tour.

A portion of ticket sale proceeds will go to Rodrigo’s newly announced Fund 4 Good, a global initiative to support women and girls through “direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence”.

In support of the initiative, Rodrigo will introduce US$20 Silver Star Tickets to increase affordability and access to the tour. Sold in pairs and limited to two per customer, the seats will be randomly allocated.

Her debut outing, the SOUR tour, took Rodrigo across North America and Europe as she played 49 shows during the summer of 2022. She played venues including NYC’s Radio City Music Hall (5,960-cap) and London’s Eventim Apollo (5,300).

GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

