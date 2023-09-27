Music Mudder 2023 raises over £61,000 for charity

The event saw more than 400 competitors in 52 teams from across the industry take part in aid of Nordoff and Robbins

Music Mudder 2023, the music-inspired endurance event organised by Wasserman Music in partnership with Nordoff and Robbins, successfully raised over £61,000 for the charity.

Hosted by Capital’s Kemi Rodgers, the event saw more than 400 competitors across 52 teams from across the industry tackle over 40 obstacles at the legendary Camelot Events ‘Nuts Challenge’ course in Dorking, Surrey, on 15 September.

Oscar Tuttiett, competing on the AEG Presents B team, completed the 7km course in the fastest individual time in 53 minutes 34 seconds, helping the full AEG Presents B team take the top spot as the fastest overall team, with an average time of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Live Nation won the top prize for fundraising, with over £4,700 donated via their JustGiving page.

“The atmosphere across the day was buzzing and it was so great to see such camaraderie”

Sandy Trappitt, deputy director of fundraising, Nordoff and Robbins, says: “Music Mudder 2023 was incredible, with hundreds of people facing the mud head-on to help raise vital funds for Nordoff and Robbins. A huge thank you to everyone who took part and donated, and to Wasserman Music for partnering with us once again as we encourage the next generation of industry leaders to engage with our mission. All money raised from Music Mudder goes directly towards providing music therapy across the UK, helping people to connect and communicate through the power of music.”

Lucy Putman, agent, Wasserman Music, adds: “This year’s Music Mudder was the biggest, toughest and muddiest one yet! The atmosphere across the day was buzzing and it was so great to see such camaraderie as the teams took on slides, tunnels, trenches, scramble nets, mud lakes and more in the name of music therapy. We’re so happy to have raised over £61,000 for Nordoff and Robbins and we’re already planning for Music Mudder 2024, so register now to take on this unique challenge, raising money for an amazing cause whilst entering into some friendly, muddy competition with your peers.”

Nordoff and Robbins is the UK’s largest music therapy charity. The charity’s trained music therapists help break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation, creating space for people to express themselves and find connection in society.

Registrations are now open for Music Mudder 2024, taking place on Friday 13 September 2024, at music-mudder.com.

