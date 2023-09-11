Mercedes-Benz Arena marks 15 years in business

The AEG Europe-operated arena in Berlin has welcomed more than 18.1 million guests at 1,992 events since opening

The Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin has welcomed more than 18.1 million guests at 1,992 events since opening 15 years ago, according to operator AEG Europe.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, ABBA, Arctic Monkeys, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, BTS, Coldplay, Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney, Post Malone, Rihanna, Rod Stewart, Shawn Mendes and Slayer are among the artists that have performed at the 17,000-seater arena over the years.

The multi-purpose indoor arena opened on 10 September 2008 with a concert by American heavy metal band Metallica.

“15 years of Mercedes-Benz Arena means 15 years of highlights and unforgettable moments,” says Ole Hertel, vice president and managing director. “One thing is certain: a cosmopolitan city like Berlin would no longer be imaginable without an event venue of this size and quality. We will continue to strive to provide the ideal setting for top-class entertainment in the future. In the past twelve months, we have seen how people are drawn to unique live experiences. That’s why we’re looking forward to the next 15 years with excitement and optimism, despite all the current and certainly future challenges.”

During the twelve-month period from the beginning of July 2022 to the end of June 2023, 192 events took place in the Mercedes-Benz Arena including concerts from Robbie Williams, Chris Brown, and Måneskin.

In the recently published Global Arenas Guide 2023, Hertel discussed a new trend of last-minute ticket purchasing in Germany. “If shows don’t sell out immediately then people are buying tickets rather late, and hat has changed a bit since the pandemic. People are probably looking at their monthly budgets, and once they find out they’ve got a little bit more money to spend, they’re going to buy a ticket and it might be within the last week or so.”

Hertel revealed that 2022 was a record year for the arena, with 171 events held. “The most we ever had [previously] was 156 in 2018. That is really remarkable. 2023 is almost going to be like that.”

Upcoming events at Mercedes-Benz Arena include Fred again…, Blink-182, Ayliva, Felix Lobrecht and Two Steps From Hell.

Alongside concerts, the Mercedes-Benz Arena is also home to the Eisbären Berlin ice hockey club and the Alba Berlin basketball team, and is used for other ice hockey, basketball and handball matches. During the last 15 years, the arena opened its doors 1,023 times for sporting events.

