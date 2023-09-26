International Ticketing Report 2023 out now

The Report features in-depth profiles of the top 40+ live entertainment markets around the world, as well as features, interviews and insights

The latest edition of the International Ticketing Report (formerly the International Ticketing Yearbook) is now available in print, digitally, and on the dedicated year-round mini-site.

Since it was first published in 2015, the ITR has been the only global guide to the live entertainment ticketing market.

The eighth instalment features in-depth profiles of the top 40+ live entertainment markets around the world, as well as insights and information from the most important companies in each market.

“Over the past 12 months, it feels like ticketing has rarely been out of the news,” says ITR editor James Drury.

“The US president’s demand for all-in ticket pricing (as Ticketmaster has long been calling for) is seeing rapid change across the world’s largest music market. And while this practice is commonplace in many other countries (Australia mandated clear ticket pricing a decade ago), it’s heartening to see a major shift in this direction, which can only benefit fans.

“As the connection between fans and their favourite artists, ticketing companies have long been the focus of disappointment when the limited inventory means not everyone can get a ticket. But this year, with record levels of demand for tickets to see Taylor Swift (and accompanying attempts by people to secure tickets using bots), the noise and vitriol directed at ticketers has reached a peak. But how can we resolve this?

“In this edition of the International Ticketing Report, we’re exploring some of the biggest issues to have hit the headlines, talking to the heads of the top firms about what reforms they want to see happen worldwide to make ticketing better for everyone.”

IQ subscribers can read the digital magazine here, or access the mini site here. To purchase a print copy of the report, please email [email protected].

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.