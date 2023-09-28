IFF 2023: Promoters and agents on the perfect deal

Reps from WME, X-ray, Mad Cool, Event Horizon and Way Out West starred in the Headliners: The Winner Takes It All? panel

Artist fees, billing and whether promoters and agents can ever both be ultimately happy on a deal dominated the discourse in today’s first panel of this year’s International Festival Forum (IFF).

Hosted by WME’s Andy Duggan (UK), the panel — titled ‘Headliners: The Winner Takes It All?’ — featured agent and X-ray Touring co-founder Ian Huffam, and festival promoters Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool, Spain), Josh Koram (Event Horizon, UK), and Natalie Ryan-Williams (Way Out West, Sweden) at London’s Omeara venue.

Having overseen a record attendance for Way Out West in Gothenburg this August (55,000), Ryan-Williams has good reason to celebrate. However, when asked if both festivals and artists can win at the same time, she said: “Absolutely, but both can be losers too. Though, more often than not, it’s the promoters who end up on the losing end of the battle.”

Castillo – whose Mad Cool showcase in Madrid was headlined by the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly and Queens of the Stone Age – was in agreement with Ryan-Williams.

“We both win and lose. If I get the artist I want, I’m winning, and if the artist gets booked, they’re not just making a great transaction in financial terms,” said Castillo. “But if the event doesn’t do well and we don’t sell tickets, the promoters suffer economic losses. Equally, artists also have to perform in front of a crowd. If I’m buying a band to play in a 25,000-capacity venue and only 5,000 people show up, it’s not a good look for both artists and promoters.”

“Ideally, you’d want both parties to be winners, and there is a sweet spot where that can happen”

Huffam, whose clients include Gorillaz, Blur, Moby and Robbie Williams, highlighted a major issue with the current festival market.

“There’s too much choice nowadays,” he said. “Ideally, you’d want both parties to be winners, and there is a sweet spot where that can happen, which is maybe 10% to 25% of overall festivals. But there are cases where festivals have massively outperformed artists, and vice-versa. It’s difficult to provide a precise answer, but we should all strive to hit that sweet spot, wherever or whatever it is.”

Koram, who books Afro Nation on a global scale and who recently came back from the festival’s flagship Portugal edition (headlined by WizKid, Davido and Burna Boy), questioned whether there can be a “happy medium” as promoters continue to take massive risks — especially in a post-Covid climate.

“We obviously have to amplify the artists we’re building and booking on these amazing festivals, but I’m not sure a 50/50 satisfaction split can be achieved,” he said. “I can only speak for myself, but I feel that the promoter almost always gets the short end of the stick.”

“There’s a sizeable number of bespoke or niche festivals, which wasn’t the case back in the day. There’s more room than ever before to develop your artists”

While the panel all hailed the increasing number of diverse artists and genres, noting the increasing prevalence of non-English speaking artists both domestically and internationally, another major point of discussion was the watered-down effect today’s festivals have on boosting an artist’s career.

“There seems to be a festival every weekend in almost every country, so logically speaking, the amount of impact an artist is going to have is very much diluted because of the volume and frequency of these events,” said Huffam.

Despite Huffam’s concerns, he spoke of a positive flipside: “There’s a sizeable number of bespoke or niche festivals, which wasn’t the case back in the day. There’s more room than ever before to develop your artists. You have to adapt.”

Castillo commented that the right moment on a festival’s bill can still create “big moments” for some.

“If I book a smaller act to play at 8pm, when there’s already around 40,000 people at the venue, it shines a brighter spotlight on those artists and that’s down to being in a more prominent slot than they would’ve anticipated,” she said. “Even if those life-changing moments are less common, this can be resolved by simply booking emerging artists in the right slot.”

IFF wraps up today with over 1,000 festival and agency professionals taking part. Alongside the schedule of debates, IFF featured showcases from booking agencies including UTA, X-ray Touring, Solo Agency, Primary Talent, ATC Live, ITB, Earth, and additional shows hosted by MVT, Music from Ireland, The Spanish Wave and Music Finland.

