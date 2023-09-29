German body installs new sustainability officers

The BDKV has appointed The Changency's Sarah Lüngen and Katrin Wipper, who succeed Mike Keller in the role

German trade association the BDKV has appointed two new sustainability officers to replace the outgoing Mike Keller.

Sarah Lüngen and Katrin Wipper from The Changency – a consultancy for sustainable change in the music industry – will succeed Markthalle Hamburg convention centre MD Keller, who took on the newly-created role at the start of 2023.

BDKV installed a new board, spearheaded by new president Sonia Simmenauer, at the start of the year and identified sustainability as one of the core topics of its work.

“We always understand sustainability in its entire complex spectrum: ecological, social and cultural sustainability are closely interlinked,” says Simmenauer. “Our measures in the spirit of sustainability therefore concern environmental protection, personnel or audience issues, equality and the contribution of culture as a whole to sustainable development.”

“Anyone who does not develop further in terms of sustainability today will soon have a difficult time,” adds BDKV MD Johannes Everke. “Let us look up, for example the EU Green Deal. In the short term, we therefore provide our members with up-to-date information and further training options. In the medium term, we are aiming for a practical sustainability certificate for the concert and event industry.

“The fields of action are numerous and diverse. We would therefore like to thank Mike for the very good work up to this point and look forward to continuing it with our new sustainability partners, the knowledgeable and committed experts from The Changency.”

“Together we can learn from and with each other to become more systemically sustainable and fair as an industry”

The Changency was founded by Lüngen and Wipper back in 2021 and has already created a portfolio of visionary projects – many of them with BDKV members. The Changency creates practical concepts for more sustainability at concerts and festivals, offers individual advice, supports communication campaigns and conducts studies.

“Our vision is to be part of the best party in the city: a party that manages to combine the passion and radiance of culture with a better, fairer way of life for everyone,” says a statement from the duo. “Sustainability that is fun, offers opportunities and shows solutions through creative ideas.

“We stand for motivation instead of resignation and are therefore very happy about the opportunity to shape the present and future of the concert and event industry together with the BDKV and its members. Together we can learn from and with each other to become more systemically sustainable and fair as an industry.”

Everke went on to praise Keller for setting the BDKV off on the right track.

“In eight months, Mike has set the course to make the topic of sustainability more transparent and better known within the association and across the industry and the public,” he says. “This starts with his always open ear and advice for our members and continues with the establishment of regular sustainability online sessions. In addition, his presence for the BDKV at industry-relevant sustainability conferences such as the SECON or Green Culture Conference and of great value for our members.”

Keller adds: “I am very grateful for this opportunity to advance the topic of sustainability with the BDKV. Katrin and Sarah’s continuation is the right decision for the BDKV. My path now continues in this direction. I wish Johannes, the entire BDKV and The Changency team much success in their upcoming tasks. The BDKV will certainly attract a lot of attention in this area.”

