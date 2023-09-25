PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Burna Boy’s South Africa gig axed amid fraud claim

A series of allegations have been made regarding the cancellation of the Afro-fusion star's Johannesburg stadium concert

By James Hanley on 25 Sep 2023

Burna Boy will headline day one of Afro Nation Miami 2023

Burna Boy


A concert by Burna Boy in South Africa has been cancelled following a fraud allegation against one of its organisers.

The Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar was due to perform at the 90,000-cap FNB Stadium in Johannesburg this past Saturday (23 September), but the concert was called off in the days leading up to it amid speculation of poor ticket sales.

However, promoter Ternary Media Group says it pulled the plug after CEO Sedote Nwachukwu was accused of stealing R10m (€500,000) from the company.

“Due to pending legal proceedings relating to an upcoming Burna Boy concert in Johannesburg, the event has been postponed,” it says, as per TimesLive.

The firm says it has relieved Nwachukwu of his duties “until further notice” in light of the allegations made by his business partner Gregory Wings, and is cooperating with the authorities. Nwachukwu, who tells Sowetan Live that around 20,000 tickets had been sold for the show, denies stealing the cash and has made a counter-claim against Wings.

A spokesperson for Gauteng provincial police confirms that a fraud case had been opened and was under investigation.

“Production vendors have still not been paid, and as such, it is evident at this point that the agreed production standard needed for this venue size can’t be achieved”

Burna Boy’s management issued a statement to Business Insider Africa regarding the cancellation, blaming promoters for failing to fulfil their “contractual, production, financial, and technical obligations”.

“Sadly, it is with great regret that we must inform you that despite my team’s effort, the show on September 23rd in Johannesburg will be cancelled over the inability of the promoters to fulfil their contractual, production, financial and technical obligations,” says the statement.

“Production vendors have still not been paid, and as such, it is evident at this point that the agreed production standard needed for this venue size can’t be achieved. Deepest apologies to all fans; all ticketing companies must ensure it is fully refunded. Looking forward to seeing you all soon.”

Organisers say the event will be rescheduled for 16 December, but FNB Stadium bosses say a contract is yet to be signed.

This summer, Burna Boy became the first ever African artist to headline a UK stadium, performing the 60,000-cap London Stadium in June.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Cape Town Stadium
    Ticketmaster enters South Africa

    Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster moves into country 31 with the opening of a new headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa

  • Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has cancelled her appearance at DSTV Delicious Festival
    Shows axed amid South Africa violence

    Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy are among the African stars who have cancelled festival appearances in protest at xenophobic riots

  • Ticketpro Dome in south africa
    South Africa's largest indoor venue closes

    The 20,000-capacity Ticketpro Dome, South Africa's largest indoor venue, is closing to events and will become a giant used car dealership after owner Sasol Pension Fund sold the building to WeBuyCars. RX Venue Management, which operated the Johannesburg venue for 20 years, said the venue was unable to operate during…


Deprecated: File Theme without comments.php is deprecated since version 3.0.0 with no alternative available. Please include a comments.php template in your theme. in /var/www/html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5653

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|22 Sep 2023

FKP Scorpio boss: ‘We partly play for an elite’

|21 Sep 2023

MDLBEAST echoes beyond music industry with a socioeconomic ripple effect

feature|21 Sep 2023

Celebrating 10 years of Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

news|21 Sep 2023

The New Bosses 2023: Michael Christidis, Untitled Group

news|21 Sep 2023

Alibaba acquires Damai to expand live events biz

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Venue Manager – ClubConcorde 2

Brighton, UKPart TimeProvided on Application

Venue General ManagerFairfield Halls

Croydon, UKFull Time£50K - £55K DOE

Finance AssistantJohn Henry's Ltd.

London, UKFull Time£25K - £30K

General Manager, O2 Academy IslingtonAcademy Music Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive