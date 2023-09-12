Foals to headline new Australian festival

Vibestown Productions is launching a two-day festival in Tasmania this December, featuring a mix of international and domestic acts

Foals, PNAU and SBTRKT are set to headline a new festival coming to Australia called HAYDAYS.

The two-day music festival in Tasmania is being organised by Vibestown Productions, the local promoters behind Party in the Paddock festival.

The inaugural festival will take place at the picturesque Cornelian Bay in Hobart City, Tasmania, on 27 and 28 December.

Australian stars including The Jungle Giants, Genesis Owusu, Cub Sport and Confidence Man are set to perform alongside Germany’s Erika de Casier and breakthrough acts MAY-A, Ziggy Ramo, Medhanit, Miss Kaninna, Jade Zoe and Dameeel.

Tasmania’s own Cyber Switch, EMA, Juice Monsoon, エミエミ (emi emi), Baltimöre Charlót and Baz + Grom are also on the HAYDAYS poster.

The festival is being touted as a non-camping “two-day, two-night extravaganza of music, culture, and unity” featuring rap, dance music, dance-punk and alternative.

Australian national radio station Triple J will also have a hand in presenting the new event.

Vibestown is an event management and production company known for events such as The Basin Concert, Til the Wheels Fall Off and Royal Eve.

