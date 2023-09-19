PROFILE

news

FKP Scorpio hires booker Thomas Respondek

Respondek was most recently director touring at Kingstar Music, where he oversaw booking, tour planning and sponsorship for more than ten years

By Lisa Henderson on 19 Sep 2023

Thomas Respondek, FKP Scorpio

Thomas Respondek, FKP Scorpio


Pan-European live entertainment promoter FKP Scorpio is expanding its booking team with seasoned promoter Thomas Respondek.

He was most recently director touring at Kingstar Music, where he oversaw booking, tour planning and sponsorship for more than ten years.

Based in FKP’s Berlin office, Respondek will “enrich our touring business with new acts, especially in the rock, metal and alternative sectors”.

“I am looking forward to contributing my expertise to an industry authority like FKP Scorpio”

“I am very happy to be starting a new professional chapter at FKP Scorpio,” says Respondek. “After ten great years at Kingstar Music, I am looking forward to contributing my expertise to an industry authority like FKP Scorpio. The company’s area of ​​activity has grown steadily over the past few years. This cultural and musical diversity really appeals to me and will hopefully continue to increase with my input.”

Stephan Thanscheidt, CEO of FKP Scorpio, adds: “We are pleased to welcome Thomas to our team. I have known Thomas for many years and appreciate his work. Accordingly, we quickly agreed that his further path would lead him to FKP Scorpio. His expertise has definitely found a useful addition to our constantly growing event portfolio.”

FKP Scorpio’s festival portfolio includes Hurricane, Southside festivals, M’era Luna, Highfield, A Summer’s Tale and Tempelhof Sounds. The company’s clients include The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran and James Blunt.

 

