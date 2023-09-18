First look inside MSG Sphere Las Vegas

Director Darren Aronofsky shared a preview of the venue's interior ahead his new nature film opening at the venue

A first look at the inside of the new $2.3 billion MSG Sphere venue in Las Vegas has been shared.

The venue is set to open on 29 September with U2’s residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere, which elicited a million ticket request registrations for its on-sale.

Also opening at the Sphere on 6 October is a new nature film from director Darren Aronofsky titled Postcard From Earth.

The director shared the first look at the interior of the venue and its Exosphere, the largest LED screen on earth.

The 580,000 sq ft fully programmable LED screen comprises approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, each containing 48 individual LED diodes that can display 256 million different colours.

“My iPhone can’t come close to capturing the definition on the screen,” said Aronofsky. “At times you forget where you are and you’re transported to the other side of our home.”

Earlier this summer, the exterior of the new venue was lit up for the first time to celebrate the Fourth of July in the US.

Earlier this year, U2 gave Apple Music’s Zane Lowe a sneak preview tour of the Sphere and a glimpse into their ideas as they began to create the production.

The band’s Bono and The Edge shared several key details about the Sphere, noting that it was built specifically for live performances and the arts, rather than a typical arena that’s built for sports. The venue boasts Sphere Immersive Sound and 4D technologies.

“There are no speakers. The entire building is a speaker. So wherever you are, you have perfect sound is the plan,” said Bono.

“There’s nothing else like it in the world and won’t be for many, many years,” added The Edge.

U2’s special run of concerts – based around the group’s classic 1991 album Achtung Baby, marks their first live outing in four years, following The Joshua Tree 30th anniversary stadium tour, which was seen by 3.28 million fans worldwide from 2017-19, and grossed US$390.8 million.

Another Sphere has been proposed for east London but has hit significant delays.

