Extreme weather hampers debut edition of hip-hop fest

IYKYK, a new hip-hop festival set to debut in the US this weekend, has been called off due to “irreparable damage” to the main stage caused by a recent monsoon storm.

The one-day festival, promoted by Relentless Beats and Universatile Music, was due to take place on 9 September at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, with sets from Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Rico Nasty, Denzel Curry, Jeleel and more.

“Last Thursday, our stage structure suffered irreparable damage due to a severe monsoon storm,” reads a statement from the organisers.

“Despite all efforts to clear the debris, it’s clear that the process will take much longer than originally anticipated and reconstruction of a safe site for fans will not be possible before Saturday. We have exhausted all alternative venue options suitable for the planned production and the number of tickets sold, therefore, we must unfortunately cancel IYKYK Music Festival scheduled for this Saturday 9 September.”

Refunds will be automatically processed in the next seven days to 10 days, according to the statement.

Damage to the stage from the storm also caused Relentless Beats to postpone the Basstrack music festival, which originally was scheduled to take place on 2 and 3 September at Phoenix Raceway, until later this month.

The promoter is also due to host the Goldrush Music Festival and a concert from hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ at the raceway in early October.

IYKYK is the latest festival to be disrupted by extreme weather conditions, after Bluedot (UK), Pitchfork Festival Chicago (US) Primavera (ES), Dutch festivals Awakenings, Bospop and Wildeburg, Alexandra Palace’s Kaleidoscope Festival and Robbie Williams’ concert in Austria.

Elsewhere, festivals such as Austria’s Nova Rock and Australia’s Splendour in the Grass this year invested in site improvements after their 2022 editions were hit with extreme weather.

