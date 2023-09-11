Ed Sheeran show axed last minute due to venue issues

Thousands were left queueing in 90-degree heat after the Las Vegas show was postponed and eventually cancelled

Ed Sheeran’s Saturday concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was called off at the last minute due to “flooring issues”.

The 65,000-capacity venue initially warned fans shortly before the concert was due to start that it would be “significantly delayed” but it ended up being cancelled altogether.

The British singer revealed on social media on Sunday that he and his team battled for 24 hours to save the Mathematics Tour show after a “flooring problem” was identified.

The post explained that when the crew were bringing in their equipment ahead of the soundcheck, “rubber tiling had become unstuck – causing two tall towers to slip overnight by about a foot each”.

“We really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything”

“It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything,” wrote Sheeran. “I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation.”

With temperatures over 90 degrees, some fans required medical attention for heat-related issues, the Clark County Fire Department told 8 News Now, with one person transported to a local hospital.

Allegiant Stadium said in a statement that “stadium doors were opened at 5:05 PM to get fans out of the heat and we ensured that anyone requiring assistance received it”.

Sheeran apologised for the lateness of the cancellation: “Nothing will take away from the effort people went to get to Vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons.”

The show has been rescheduled for 28 October, pushing back the conclusion of the Mathematics Tour. The third and final leg of the 88-date tour had been due to finish at SoFi Stadium on 23 September.

