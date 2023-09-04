D.Live launches new tech division

D.Tech offers tailor-made and tried-and-tested software solutions for venue operators, event organisers and other companies

German venue operator D.Live is launching a new division offering digital and software solutions developed in-house over the last five years.

D.Tech offers “tailor-made and tried-and-tested software solutions for venue operators, event organisers and other companies,” according to a release.

The programmes promise comprehensive solutions for all workflows in the event industry, and to streamline and digitalise companies’ internal processes.

The D.Tech suite includes an ERP/event management tool, a booking calendar, a Computer-Aided Facility Management, accreditation software, intranet software and a closed committee board.

“Since our founding five years ago, we have continuously worked on solutions to improve our business operations”

“The launch of D.Tech is a groundbreaking step for us and underlines our commitment to making technology accessible to our industry. Since our founding five years ago, we have continuously worked on solutions to improve our business operations. Now we are going one step further and offering our proven IT solutions to other companies and event organisers,” says Michael Brill, CEO of D.Live .

Burkhard Hintzsche, chairman of the D.LIVE supervisory board, adds: “Thanks to new technologies, for example, the company has succeeded in an exemplary manner in optimising the information situation and communication with us as the supervisory board – information asymmetries have since become a thing of the past.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.