Clockenflap unveils second 2023 edition

After a four-year hiatus, the Live Nation-owned festival is making up for lost time with another blockbuster instalment

A second 2023 edition of Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s biggest international outdoor music and arts festival, is planned for December.

The 30,000-capacity festival returned to Central Harbourfront Event Space between 3–5 March with a line-up including Arctic Monkeys, Balming Tiger and Bombay Bicycle Club – and sold out for the first time in its 15-year history.

It was the first time the festival had taken place since 2018, with the final pre-coronavirus edition (2019) cancelled at the last minute due to pro-democracy protests. The 2020 and 2021 editions were both cancelled due to strict restrictions on large-scale outdoor events.

Making up for lost time, the organisers of the festival – which was acquired by Live Nation soon after the March event – have planned a second 2023 instalment.

“I’ve always wanted Clockenflap to be one of the very best city-based festival experiences in the world, and that won’t change”

Pulp, Joji and Yoasobi will headline the 1–3 December affair at the Central Harbourfront. Idles, Caroline Polachek, No Party For Cao Dong, D4vd, BBNO$, Alex G, Novo Amor, Yard Act, Atarashii Gakko!, Kamaal Williams and Otoboke Beaver are also due to perform.

Ticket prices for the second 2023 edition have risen almost 23% to HK$1,990 for a 3-day pass, following the buy-out by Live Nation.

Clockenflap co-founder and music director Justin Sweeting told IQ he believes the new partnership with Live Nation will help cement its worldwide reputation.

“I’ve always wanted Clockenflap to be one of the very best city-based festival experiences in the world, and that won’t change,” he said, the day after the acquisition. “We’ll always look to continuously improve as we evolve.”

