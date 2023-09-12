Blue Ridge Rock Festival latest victim of weather

The US festival, featured acts including Slipknot, Death Punch and Megadeth, was cut short by two days due to a severe storm

Organisers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in the US were forced to end the event early due to severe weather.

The sold-out festival took place at the Virginia International Raceway with acts including Slipknot, Death Punch, Megadeth, Pantera, Shinedown and Danzig, and was due to run between 7 and 10 September.

A powerful thunderstorm hit Blue Ridge (cap. 50,000) on its opening day, cutting Coheed and Cambria’s set short and prompting an evacuation of the racetrack.

The festival resumed the next day but organisers were forced to pull the plug on the final two days due to the approach of more dangerous weather.

“With heavy hearts, due to this weekend’s continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of Blue Ridge Rock Festival,” organisers announced via social media on Saturday (9 September).

“This has been an agonising turn of events for what was to be such a special weekend”

“Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns. We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness. Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus now is on supporting those of you still on-site.”

“This has been an agonising turn of events for what was to be such a special weekend. There will be much more that we will unveil over the next few days. Rest assured, we will take care of you despite these difficult circumstances.”

Following the cancellation, several artists, including Shinedown, Papa Roach, and viral country sensation Oliver Anthony performed an impromptu set for disappointed fans.

Organisers said information regarding refunds will be made available early this week “when business re-opens.”

Extreme weather has impacted a number of 2023 festivals and outdoor concerts including IYKYK, Bluedot (UK), Pitchfork Festival Chicago (US) Primavera (ES), Dutch festivals Awakenings, Bospop and Wildeburg, Alexandra Palace’s Kaleidoscope Festival and Robbie Williams’ concert in Austria.

