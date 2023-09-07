Billie Eilish leads coalition against gun violence

The alliance is launching with a series of live events, including a performance by Bush and special guests, in New York this month

A number of artists including Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel and Sheryl Crow have joined a coalition of musicians called Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence.

The alliance, which also includes Nile Rodgers, Bootsy Collins, Sofi Tukker, Rufus Wainwright and Bush, is designed to inspire people to volunteer, donate and vote to end the epidemic of gun violence in the US.

Led by musician Mark Barden, whose son was one of the 26 people murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, Artist for Action also includes the Pixies, LP, Old Crow Medicine Show, Halestorm, Rozzi, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town and more.

The organisation is launching with a series of live events, including a performance by Bush and special guests, at New York’s Irving Plaza on 22 September.

“As a community of artists, we need to band together to make common sense change”

Presented by AFA (Artist For Artist), the first concert is designed to raise awareness for the coalition and Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“After my son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I put my career as a professional guitarist on hold to devote myself to preventing gun violence,” Barden said. “Please join me and hundreds of other artists, musicians, actors, athletes, and people like you to finally end this senseless violence.”

“This needs to stop,” said Peter Gabriel. “So many needless deaths. So much suffering. It just needs a little common sense.”

Billie Eilish adds: “As a community of artists, we need to band together to make common sense change.”

Further concerts are planned for December to celebrate the release of the film that led to the creation of Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence: A Father’s Promise, as well as one next summer at Central Park SummerStage around Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.