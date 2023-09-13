PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

ASM Global enlisted for Helsinki arena project

Hanasaari power plant area, best known for hosting Flow Festival, may also house a 17,000-capacity arena

By Lisa Henderson on 13 Sep 2023

Helsinki’s Hanasaari power plant area

Helsinki’s Hanasaari power plant area


image © Koptercam/Petri Anttila

ASM Global is partnering with Suvilahden Areena Oy in Finland to secure the future development of Helsinki’s Hanasaari power plant area.

The site is best known for hosting Helsinki’s annual Flow Festival, which hosts some 30,000 visitors per day.

Suvilahden Areena Oy, a privately owned Finnish development company, applied for a development reservation for the site in March 2023.

A further feasibility and market research study was then completed in May 2023 by venue consultants CAA ICON, which “confirmed the viability of the project economically… provided that the city is contributing to the implementation of the project”.

Both companies’ shared goal is to secure a development reservation for the area and to start actual planning work in cooperation with the operators of the area and the city.

Plans include building a [17,000-capacity] arena onsite and using the existing structure and festival grounds to continue to cultivate the area for music, arts and events, while preserving as much of the power plant building as possible, supporting the local culture and environment and to combine the current festival area within the development.

“Hanasaaren Voimala is a major next step for ASM Global in Finland”

According to ASM Global, “there is also scope for incorporating sports programming on a major scale”.

President of ASM Global Europe, Chris Bray, says: “Hanasaaren Voimala is a major next step for ASM Global in Finland. We already have a strong presence in Scandinavia and are now building on our recent expansion into Helsinki, which includes Kulttuuritalo. We believe that with our unrivalled global network, we will bring the world’s most sought-after concerts and artists to fans in Helsinki.

“Hanasaaren Voimala has an exceptional location. The possibility of building a new arena and entertainment hub by the sea with a festival area and an urban culture project is an exciting prospect. Suvilahden Areena Oy has done a great job together with CAA ICON, and we are looking forward to the project progressing in the near future.”

CEO of Suvilahden Areena Oy, Timo Nieminen, adds: “Cooperation with ASM Global strengthens the credibility of our project. We get to use ASM’s experience and best practice regarding venue management. Basing the design on strong experience and insights is a prerequisite for a financially feasible project. Our cooperation will certainly continue in the planning phase with CAA ICON as well.

“We are now just waiting for the development reservation to be granted by the city. We aim to run a planning process, working with the key players from the Suvilahti and Hanasaari power plant area, the environs and the city of Helsinki.”

ASM Global made its first foray into Finland earlier this year, having been appointed to run operations at Helsinki venue Kulttuuritalo (The House of Culture).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • ASM Global taps Jason Oberlander

    ASM Global has named Jason Oberlander as chief commercial officer as it looks to dramatically expand its partnerships. Formerly SVP, national sales at Learfield IMG College, Oberlander will take responsibility for overseeing ASM’s plans to grow its position in naming rights and marketing partnerships for its venues. “We have the…

  • ASM Global-managed Coca-Cola Music Hall
    ASM Global acquires Madison Entertainment

    The talent-buying agency has worked with artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith and Pink

  • ASM Global installs new Utilita Arena Newcastle GM

    Caroline Ginnane was previously the UK venue’s interim GM, head of sales and marketing, having joined the arena in 2018

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|11 Sep 2023

UK venues close due to crumbling concrete fears

news|11 Sep 2023

Ed Sheeran show axed last minute due to venue issues

news|12 Sep 2023

UK gov urged to outlaw resale of tickets for profit

feature|12 Sep 2023

Japan: Inside the world’s second-largest music market

news|11 Sep 2023

The New Bosses 2023: Jamie Shaughnessy, CAA

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Venue General ManagerFairfield Halls

Croydon, UKFull Time£50K - £55K DOE

Finance AssistantJohn Henry's Ltd.

London, UKFull Time£25K - £30K

General Manager, O2 Academy IslingtonAcademy Music Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

National Marketing Campaign ManagerAcademy Music Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive