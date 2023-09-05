All Things Live Sweden strengthens promoting team

Former FKP Scorpio and Staccs veteran Rickard Nilsson has joined the company as a senior agent and promoter

Nordic live entertainment giant All Things Live (ATL) Sweden has reinforced its team with the hiring of Rickard Nilsson as senior agent and promoter.

Previously head of artist relations at concert streaming service Staccs, Nilsson brings years of experience as a promoter and agent, and has also been involved in several club and festival concepts.

Nilsson was co-founder, DJ and promoter of Swedish Music Club, before becoming a promoter at FKP Scorpio Sweden, where worked with artists such as Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Albin Lee Meldau over a 10-year period. He has also been involved in launching events such as Bråvalla festival and Rosendal Garden Party, and continued as a local agent on a freelance basis in his most recent role.

“I hope that my experience can add something new to this very experienced group at ATL”

“It will be crazy fun to join All Things Live and their team,” says Nilsson. “I hope that my experience can add something new to this very experienced group at ATL.”

ATL Sweden represents around 150 of Sweden’s most prominent artists, actors, comedians, profiles and produces concerts, festivals, shows, musicals, stand up comedy, theatre and dance performances all over Scandinavia. Nilsson’s main focus at the firm will be as an agent for Swedish artists, building a larger roster, and developing festival and club concepts. He will also work with foreign artists as a promoter.

ATL was established in December 2018 following Waterland Private Equity’s acquisition of leading Nordic live entertainment companies in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The partnership has since expanded into Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and the Middle East.

Last month, it expanded its interests in the Netherlands by securing a majority stake in festival promoter Loveland Events.

