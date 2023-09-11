All Things Live Middle East appoints Johnny Mollet

The new head of operations will primarily focus on delivering the company's regional events

All Things Live has named Johnny Mollet as head of operations for its Middle East firm.

Mollet has 30 years of experience in the events industry and has produced events for Expo 2020, the London 2012 Olympics, Expo City Dubai’s 2022 Christmas show, Ministry of Sound worldwide tours and F1 entertainment (Abu Dhabi), alongside festivals, global PR launches and other events for high profile corporations and government entities.

In his new role, Mollet will primarily focus on delivering the company’s regional events, overseeing a line-up of 2023/24 shows across the Middle East and India. He will work closely with local and regional partners, venues and suppliers, whilst also providing the incoming artist teams with a premium experience on and off stage.

“[All Things Live] are a highly experienced group and I hope that my experience can add a fresh perspective”

Mollet officially assumed the position of head of operations at the Dubai-headquartered company on 1 September. He reports to Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East.

“I am tremendously excited to join the team at All Things Live! They are a highly experienced group and I hope that my experience can add a fresh perspective,” says Mollet.

All Things Live Middle East was established in April 2023 and marked the Nordic live entertainment company’s first foray outside of Europe.

Since All Things Live was founded by Waterland Private Equity in 2018, it has expanded to seven European countries and 19 companies, with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Brussels, Milan and Amsterdam.

The company’s portfolio ranges from musical productions to music festivals and standup events to stadium concerts, with The Rolling Stones, Eminem, Katy Perry and Rammstein among its clients.

