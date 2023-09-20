AI first for mainstream ticketing industry

AXS has partnered with Satisfi Labs to launch a generative AI-enhanced chat feature, which it believes is the first to market

The AEG-owned ticketing company believes the integration, which will launch in North America, Europe and Australia, is the first to market.

The AI chatbot feature, powered by Satisfi’s patent-pending Context Large Language Model (LLM) Response System, is said to immediately answer questions such as ‘How do I transfer my tickets?’ or ‘Can I sell my tickets?’.

AXS said it has seen a reduction in customer service wait times and increased satisfaction since implementing the system, which leverages enhanced intent routing, automated answer generation, intent reporting, and language capabilities.

“Quickly resolving inquiries, particularly during major event on-sales, is critical to the overall fan experience,” says Tom Andrus, chief operating officer for AXS.

“For three years, Satisfi Labs has helped us quickly and easily service our customers and address their inquiries. We look forward to continuing our integration and improving together as we deliver the best customer experience in the industry.”

“We are incredibly proud to support AXS in their mission to improve the customer experience,” said Don White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. “Ticket service providers like AXS are embracing the current moment and the technology that will allow them to take the customer experience to new heights, understanding the positive impact that it has on both the customer and the provider. We look forward to continuing this partnership and seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Satisfi Labs is an AI platform for sports, entertainment, and tourism, that has received major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, Techstars, and Florida Funders.

AXS is the ticketing partner for over 500 premier venues, sports teams, and event organisers across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia including First Avenue, USGA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Crypto.com Arena, Coachella, Stagecoach, The O2, and BLeague in Japan.

