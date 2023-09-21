PROFILE

news

Afterparty adds $5m to launch fan engagement app

The AI-powered platform promises one-to-one interactions between fans and artists

By Gordon Masson on 21 Sep 2023

Afterparty co-founders David Fields and Robert Graham


image © Afterparty

AI startup Afterparty has raised a further $5million in funding to bring its seed capital to a whopping $12m amid plans to launch an app that it believes will transform the relationships between fans and artists.

Afterparty will use the money to develop its platform, which will leverage artificial intelligence to allow fans to have one-to-one interactions with their favourite singers or sports stars or celebrities, while allowing those creators to monetise the service.

Among the investors backing the enterprise are Acrew Capital, Act One Ventures, Red Light Management, Tamarack Global, Vinny Lingham and Wilson Sonsini. The involvement of Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media, and Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew has also generated interest in the media.

The Afterparty platform already offers livestreaming, chat facilities, and collectibles such as NFTs. The new funding round will enable developers to integrate AI voice, photo and video functions that the company says will allow artists “to infinitely scale personalized fan interactions.”

“With Afterparty AI, we have developed a proprietary system from the ground up to scale creator-fan interactions”

Those interactions will allow fans to create unique images and videos with their favourite stars. That content can then be turned into one-of-a-kind collectibles, which will be verified on Afterparty’s blockchain.

“The all-new ability to turn one-to-one AI experiences into fan-generated content takes interaction to an entirely new level,” says David Field, Afterparty’s founder and CEO. “Creators retain control over their content, revenue, and fan relationships. Fans get the opportunity to become content creators and participate in the growth and success of those who inspire them.”

Afterparty’s AI technology is designed to solve the problem of creators not having the time for personal interactions with all the fans who want such an experience, according to Afterparty co-founder Robert Graham. “We heard from many of our creators in the Afterparty community that DMs were their fans’ most-valued experience. However, with thousands of messages coming in at any given time, they have found it impossible to respond in a more personal way both creators and fans crave,” he adds.

“With Afterparty AI, we have developed a proprietary system from the ground up to scale creator-fan interactions. We work closely with creators to ensure that the AI experience is truly authentic to them in the same way we built our creator tools and IRL experiences.”

Launched in 2021, Afterparty first hit the headlines as “the world’s first NFT ticketing platform for artists.”

 

