news

Aerosmith postpone farewell tour to 2024

The rock legends will reschedule all remaining dates after it emerged frontman Steven Tyler's vocal cord damage was worse than first thought

By James Hanley on 29 Sep 2023

Eventbrite refunds Roxodus ticketholders

Aerosmith have postponed the remaining dates of their Peace Out farewell tour until 2024.

The planned 40-date North American run kicked off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia at the start of this month with support from the Black Crowes. But six shows had to be rescheduled after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a concert at the UBS Arena in New York on 9 September.

The 75-year-old received doctor’s orders not to sing for 30 days, but it has since emerged the injury is “more serious than initially thought”, prompting the additional postponements.

“His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” says a statement on behalf of the band.

“Given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential”

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows must be postponed.”

The tour was previously scheduled to finish up at Bell Centre in Montreal on 26 January next year. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, with refunds available for those unable to attend.

Last year, the group returned to their native Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the venue.

Earlier this week meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen also postponed the remainder of his 2023 tour with the E Street Band “out of an abundance of caution”, as he continues his recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

 

Related stories


