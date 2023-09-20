PROFILE

news

Adelaide’s The Drive to host live music after 13 years

Tom Jones, Incubus and +LIVE+ will be among the first acts to perform at the 7,000-capacity venue, following a $48m redevelopment

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Sep 2023


Adelaide’s The Drive will once again host live music after a hiatus of 13 years, according to an announcement from Ticketmaster Australia and Tennis SA.

Following a recent $48 million redevelopment, the South Australia venue can now host concerts with up to 7,000 attendees.

Working alongside promoters Live Nation and Zaccaria, Sir Tom Jones will inaugurate the venue’s music programme in March 2024, followed by Incubus and +LIVE+ in the month after.

“It has been great to partner with AVM and Tennis SA to help bring live music back to The Drive. It is such a privilege for our team, and welcoming renowned artists such as Tom Jones, Incubus, and +LIVE+ as the inaugural performers is a fitting tribute to mark this historic occasion and this wonderful new music venue,” says Ticketmaster Australia managing director, Gavin Taylor.

“The anticipation among Adelaide’s fans for events of this calibre to grace The Drive once again has been incredible, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

“The anticipation among Adelaide’s fans for events of this calibre to grace The Drive once again has been incredible”

Tennis SA CEO, Debbie Sterrey, adds: “We are thrilled to announce the return of live music to The Drive. As part of the venue redevelopment, it has been our goal to see The Drive return to its former glory as a vibrant sporting, community and entertainment venue.”

“Those who have experienced the atmosphere at The Drive in the past have been waiting for the day that live music returns to the venue. We can’t wait to welcome Tom Jones, Incubus, and +LIVE+ as our opening acts.”

In July, it was announced that Ticketmaster Australia had formed a multi-year partnership with Tennis SA to ticket content for The Drive.

The Drive says it will work with Live Nation and other content providers to “ensure the continuous delivery of diversified content for the venue”.

 

