Adam Börjesson to lead Live Nation Sweden/Luger

Börjesson joins the Live Nation Sweden and Luger teams as their head of agency from an independent record label

Live Nation Sweden and Luger, Sweden’s leading music agencies, have found a new head of agency in Adam Börjesson.

He joins the nation’s leading music agencies from Amuse, an independent record label and music distributor in Stockholm. There, he worked as its head of commercial development, building on previous experiences at Universal Music, Jubel, and his own record company Astronaut Recordings.

“I have worked closely with both Luger and Live Nation in various contexts for a long time and am really looking forward to taking on this assignment,” Börjesson says. “They are two industry-leading brands that care about artists, sustainability and corporate culture, and I see enormous potential in developing the offer and advancing the positions further.”

The strategic move to coordinate the two leading agencies’ leadership is poised to improve symbiotic relations between the two companies and their artists, organisers, and partners, per a press release.

“Through an increased focus on collaboration and pooling of forces, we see that we can have positive effects for our entire business”

“We have the luxury of having two strong, differentiated and clearly profiled agencies under the same roof, something we are very keen to maintain and strengthen. Through an increased focus on collaboration and pooling of forces, we see that we can have positive effects for our entire business,” says Mattias Behrer, CEO of Live Nation Sweden.

Börjesson will be responsible for day-to-day leadership and personnel responsibility beginning 1 October, along with leading alongside Luger CEO and founder Ola Bronquist.

Additionally, Live Nation has recruited Julia Carlsson to the role of agent in the Swedish department. Carlsson has previously worked with the company in project management and production.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.