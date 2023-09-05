£5 ‘rush hour’ gig series launched in Manchester

The gigs, which are designed to help commuters avoid peak travel times, will take place between September 2023 and March 2024

Manchester’s The Stoller Hall has launched a new “rush hour” concert series, designed to help commuters avoid busy travel times.

The hour-long gigs, which start at 6pm, will feature emerging artists and are aimed at motorists and people who normally travel by tram or train during the evening peak (the concert hall is located opposite Victoria train station). Tickets cost just £5 per show.

The performances will take place between September 2023 and March 2024, and are part of the 484-cap venue’s Emerging Artists Scheme, supported by The Haworth Trust, which offers financial support to “deserving young people with exceptional talent who are determined to make a career in the arts”.

“We are passionate about nurturing new talent and giving a platform to musicians in the early stages of their career,” says Fran Healey, creative commercial director for The Stoller Hall. “Our new programme of ‘rush hour performances’ is a double whammy – you can support these exceptional young people and avoid busy travel times.

“We’re very grateful for the generous support of The Haworth Trust who have made this new programme possible.”

The series kicks off next week with Phoebe Rayner (13 September), followed by Ensemble Renard (7 November), Asaka Quartet (18 January), Smorgaschord Collective (6 February) and Helena Ricci (13 March). A five concerts for the price of four offer is also available.

Meanwhile, the opening line-up for Manchester’s new 23,500-cap Co-op Live is continuing to take shape. A joint venture between Oak View Group and City Football Group, the UK’s largest live entertainment arena is due to open in April 2024 and already has 25 events booked for its first month.

Jonas Brothers were the first act confirmed earlier this summer. The trio are set to perform at the venue on 17 June next year as part of their Five Albums. One Night world tour, with shows by Eric Clapton (18 May) and Niall Horan (27 August) also now announced.

