No substitute for live music at Women’s World Cup

Live music has been a key player in the Women’s World Cup football tournament, with concerts from some of Australia and New Zealand’s best-known artists.

The latest addition to the competition’s musical offering is Australian hitmaker Tones and I, who will deliver an on-the-pitch performance at the closing ceremony in the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia this Sunday (20 August).

The Victoria-born singer-songwriter will perform her latest track, The Greatest, which was released in partnership with Football Australia.

“In an era where music and sport are essential elements of our cultural fabric, this partnership represents an exciting convergence of two artistic powerhouses,” reads a press release from Football Australia.

Tones and I dubbed the performance “a dream come true,” adding: “Music has the power to bring people together, and football does the same.”

Sunday’s closing ceremony will mark the 22-year-old’s second live performance as part of the tournament after she performed with American rapper BIA and French-Senegalese singer Diarra Syllaz at the FIFA Fan Festival in Sydney during half-time of the semi-final match between Spain and Sweden yesterday (16 August).

Sydney’s FIFA Fan Festival has also seen live performances from two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Kimbra (NZ) indie band San Cisco (AU) and pop artist and Twitch streamer Montaigne (AU).

The free-to-enter fan festivals have taken place across all nine host cities in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July–20 August 2023, drawing well over 500,000 fans.

Other artists that have performed at the FIFA Fan Festivals include Rei, Chaii, Cassie Henderson, Seon & Tim Atkinson, Kaylee Bell, Coterie, Seon, Te Whare Karioi, Kapa Haka, Hollie Smith, Ella Monnery and Kaylee Bell.

