Way Out West smashes attendance record

Swedish festival Way Out West has reported its highest attendance yet, with 55,000 fans flocking to the recent edition.

Blur, Wizkid, Boy Genius, Caroline Polachek and Sam Fender appeared on the bill for the three-day event (10–13 August) in Slottsskogen park, Gothenburg.

The festival – which launched in 2007 – is organised by Luger, a leading promoter in the Nordic companies that is owned by Live Nation.

“Despite starting off the week overcoming a major storm and heavy rain, when we opened the gates to the site on Thursday the sun was shining and we were blessed with great weather across almost the entire weekend,” says Luger’s Natalie Ryan-Williams.

“This edition was really special to us, and we ended up with a new attendance record of over 55,000 unique visitors, having the most attended day in the history of the festival on the final day.

“Making each festival as if it were the last is our motto”

“We are very happy to find that even in a time of financial difficulty the audience – which includes a younger generation finding their way to us – seems to want to prioritise coming to the festival and for that, we are very thankful. Making each festival as if it were the last is our motto, but the truth is that we always look forward to being back next year – hopefully without any storms!”

Alongside its usual musical offering, Way Out West this year partnered with Swedish streaming titan Spotify to mark hip-hop’s 50th birthday and celebrate its cultural impact in the country.

On one of the festival’s largest stages, the two companies presented a live showcase featuring new and emerging talent, as well as some of the most prominent names in Swedish hip-hop history. Dizzy, Jelassi and Mohelá topped the line-up for the stage.

In addition to Way Out West, Luger organises Åre Sessions, Lollapalooza Stockholm (Live Nation) and Malmö & Beyond, and co-organises Popaganda. The company also promotes over 300 shows a year.

Way Out West will return to Gothenburg between 8–10 August 2024.

