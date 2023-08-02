Wasserman Music unveils four key hires

The agency giant welcomes agents Andrew Buck, Andrew Morgan and Ryan Soroka in the US, and Shanae Dennis in the UK

Leading agency Wasserman Music has announced four key additions to its global team.

The company has bolstered its leadership in talent representation for live performance, touring and brand partnerships by welcoming agents Andrew Buck, Andrew Morgan and Ryan Soroka in the US, and Shanae Dennis in the UK.

The hires will further expand Wasserman’s footprint in the pop, rock, indie, latin, and dance/electronic spaces.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of respected agents and industry movers to the Wasserman Music family,” says Wasserman Music EVP and managing executive Lee Anderson.

“What sets us apart is our passion for ensuring the long-term success of our clients and our genuine love and respect for the art they create. We see those qualities reflected in each of these new team members, and we’re excited to have them join our ranks – both for their proven abilities and for the way they complement our unique culture.”

Buck joins as New York-based VP after 20 years at APA, bringing with him roster including Judas Priest, Skillet, and Badflower, while Dennis joins as London-based agent after building an independent roster of primarily African electronic music artists, including Mr JazziQ,Mellow & Sleazy, and DJ Nicky Summers.

Los-Angeles-based Morgan comes on board as an agent following a five-year run at Ground Control Touring and a decade at the Billions Corporation. Morgan’s clients include Angel Olsen, MJ Lenderman, Bully, Mount Eerie, Ichiko Aoba, Skullcrusher, Song Exploder, Sunset Rubdown, Wednesday, and Welcome to Night Vale.

And New York-based Soroka, who works acts such as The Aces, REIK, One OK Rock, Beach Weather, LÉON, Boys Like Girls, Cimafunk, Jesse & Joy, Our Last Night, Josiah and the Bonnevilles and David Garibaldi, joins as agent after seven years at UTA.

PHOTO (L-R): Andrew Buck, Shanae Dennis, Andrew Morgan, Ryan Soroka

