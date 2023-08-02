PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Wasserman Music unveils four key hires

The agency giant welcomes agents Andrew Buck, Andrew Morgan and Ryan Soroka in the US, and Shanae Dennis in the UK

By James Hanley on 02 Aug 2023


Leading agency Wasserman Music has announced four key additions to its global team.

The company has bolstered its leadership in talent representation for live performance, touring and brand partnerships by welcoming agents Andrew Buck, Andrew Morgan and Ryan Soroka in the US, and Shanae Dennis in the UK.

The hires will further expand Wasserman’s footprint in the pop, rock, indie, latin, and dance/electronic spaces.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of respected agents and industry movers to the Wasserman Music family,” says Wasserman Music EVP and managing executive Lee Anderson.

“What sets us apart is our passion for ensuring the long-term success of our clients and our genuine love and respect for the art they create”

“What sets us apart is our passion for ensuring the long-term success of our clients and our genuine love and respect for the art they create. We see those qualities reflected in each of these new team members, and we’re excited to have them join our ranks – both for their proven abilities and for the way they complement our unique culture.”

Buck joins as New York-based VP after 20 years at APA, bringing with him roster including Judas Priest, Skillet, and Badflower, while Dennis joins as London-based agent after building an independent roster of primarily African electronic music artists, including Mr JazziQ,Mellow & Sleazy, and DJ Nicky Summers.

Los-Angeles-based Morgan comes on board as an agent following a five-year run at Ground Control Touring and a decade at the Billions Corporation. Morgan’s clients include Angel Olsen, MJ Lenderman, Bully, Mount Eerie, Ichiko Aoba, Skullcrusher, Song Exploder, Sunset Rubdown, Wednesday, and Welcome to Night Vale.

And New York-based Soroka, who works acts such as The Aces, REIK, One OK Rock, Beach Weather, LÉON, Boys Like Girls, Cimafunk, Jesse & Joy, Our Last Night, Josiah and the Bonnevilles and David Garibaldi, joins as agent after seven years at UTA.

PHOTO (L-R): Andrew Buck, Shanae Dennis, Andrew Morgan, Ryan Soroka

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Wasserman Music hires agent Adam Brill

    Veteran agent Adam Brill has joined Wasserman Music as VP, fairs & festivals. Previously an agent at CAA for six years, Brill also worked at UTA and APA earlier in his career and has represented and developed artists including Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Zara Larsson and Imagine Dragons. Los Angeles-based…

  • Casey Wasserman, Wasserman Music
    Wasserman Music launches in the US

    Casey Wasserman has launched his new music agency, following the acquisition of Paradigm Talent Agency's music division in North America

  • Wasserman Music UK announces handful of promotions

    Longtime employees Laura Brown, Cecilia Chan, Suzie Melki, Lucy Putman and Holly Rowland have all been made agents at the company

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|31 Jul 2023

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour grosses $600m

news|31 Jul 2023

Houston police release Astroworld report

news|01 Aug 2023

Rainstorms halt entry for Wacken festivalgoers

news|31 Jul 2023

Skyrocketing prices wipe out Norwegian festivals

news|31 Jul 2023

Legendary agent Kenny Bell remembered

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Senior Assistant to Live Music Agent – ITBITB (International Talent Booking)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Digital Marketing and Communications OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull Time£32K - £35K

Senior Marketing and Development OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K

ChairLIVE (Live music Industry, Venues and Entertainment)

UKPart Time£5K + Travel