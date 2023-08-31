UK Music chief Jamie Njoku-Goodwin departs

UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin has announced his departure from the organisation after three years to become the UK prime minister’s new director of strategy.

Njoku-Goodwin joined the trade body in September 2020 as chief executive and helped steer the sector through the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to helping secure vital financial support for the sector during the pandemic, he championed the importance of music education, playing a key role in drawing up the new National Plan for Music Education.

Working alongside live music trade umbrella organisatuon LIVE, he helped lead efforts that secured the safe return of live music after its shutdown due to the pandemic, acted as a champion for the power of music to transform people’s health and wellbeing, and boosted UK Music’s work on diversity and inclusion.

More recently, Njoku-Goodwin has coordinated the sector’s response to the challenges posed by the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), stressing the need for effective copyright protection.

“Jamie joined UK Music when the sector was in the midst of a crisis due to impact of Covid,” says UK Music chairman Lord Watson. He swiftly played a key role in securing the vital support the industry needed to help get back on its feet.

“He is a passionate advocate for our sector and has worked tirelessly on behalf of UK Music and our members in our shared determination to grow our industry, create skilled jobs, boost music education and help make the music business an inclusive and welcoming place to work.

“Over his three years, Jamie has been a stellar success and I can fully understand why the prime minister would want him in a very senior Downing Street role. I’m sure he will deploy his considerable skills for the country in the same way he has for the music industry.

“The UK music industry is one of this country’s great national assets, and it’s been a privilege to represent it”

“We wish him the very best in his new role and look forward to seeing him ensure the government supports our world-leading UK music industry just as strongly as he has done.

“On a personal note, I’d like to thank Jamie for his friendship, advice and most importantly his very impressive piano playing. We will all miss him, but know he will make a difference in his new role.”

UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin says: “The UK music industry is one of this country’s great national assets, and it’s been a privilege to represent it for the past three years.

“Leading UK Music through what was the toughest of times for our sector during the pandemic, when the music industry faced an existential struggle, has been an immense honour. I’m delighted our sector is in much better shape now to take on the challenges and opportunities it faces in the future.

“I would like to thank Tom Watson, the UK Music Board and the fantastic team at UK Music for all their hard work and dedication. And also the countless people across the sector who have been so supportive of me over the past three years. I wish UK Music every success for the future, and hope policymakers continue to give it the support it needs and deserves.”

Before taking up his role at UK Music, Jamie was a government special adviser. He is a trustee of Britten Pears Arts, and sits on the board of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Arts Council England’s National Council. He is also member of council of the Royal College of Music.

UK Music deputy chief executive Tom Kiehl will be interim chief executive.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.