The ticket resale app shares four things that placed them at the very front of the ticketing landscape this year

TicketSwap, IFF’s official title partner, has spent over a decade making ticketing fairer and safer – and the past year has been no different. The ticket resale app has seen great success in the past year with a roster of innovations – all designed to make the ticketing space fairer and safer for fans, organisers and artists alike.

Here are four things TicketSwap did in 2023 that placed them at the very front of the ticketing landscape…

Taking the headache out of ticket storage

Getting your hands on tickets to events is one thing – storing them somewhere safe and easily accessible is another challenge altogether. TicketSwap’s new Ticket Import Function enables fans to effortlessly import PDF tickets into the app, allowing for organised storage and hassle-free access. The Ticket Import Function also comes with juicy extras for fans, like the chance to win VIP upgrades at events, drinks tokens, queue fast-tracks and other TicketSwap benefits.

Future-proofing with FairShare

The events industry has been hit hard over recent years, with a staggering number of events being cancelled or postponed indefinitely. But TicketSwap’s new feature, FairShare, makes the secondary ticket market more future-proof for all parties.

With FairShare, any profit on tickets sold is shared equally between the ticket seller and event organiser. With this, both TicketSwap and fans invest in the event industry and support event organisers in producing events in the future. The new feature also ensures that there are fewer overpriced tickets in circulation.

FairShare also gives fans the perfect way to show up for their favourite artists, giving them the chance to invest back into the event industry and support their favourite event organizers.

Cutting edge content

Through its partnerships with event organisers around the world, TicketSwap has spent 2023 giving its following access to the most in-demand stages, sets, parties and events through its content offerings. By fostering social collaborations with acclaimed international artists and household names, the content team is redefining the live music and festival experience, bringing it right to fans’ fingertips – quite literally, across Instagram, TikTok and beyond.

And, for the fans who are feeling lucky, TicketSwap also launched a regular giveaway series offering fans the chance to win tickets to be there, in person, at their very favourite events – an initiative that has created an overwhelming buzz on the app’s social platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOS (@saveoursceneuk)

Strengthening trust with seamless integrations

TicketSwap’s collaboration with experience platform Easol is yet another example of the app’s commitment to reshaping the ticketing industry. The partnership means that TicketSwap can enable its popular SecureSwap feature for a huge number of events managed via Easol, like Secret Garden Party and Defected Croatia – ensuring the highest level of security in the resale process for secondary tickets.

According to Mike Robinson, country lead UK at TicketSwap, the integration “allows old ticket barcodes to be invalidated, new barcodes to be generated and a brand new ticket issued to the customer.” This eradicates issues at the door around fraud, name changes and tickets being sold multiple times on different platforms – and, to quote Robinson, is “a game changer.”

Want to join us on the journey? Reach out to us at [email protected]

IG/TW/LI/TT: @ticketswap

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.