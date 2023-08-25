TicketSwap announces Easol integration

The partnership promises to offer "unrivalled level of security for promoters and fans alike" during the secondary ticketing process

Price-capped ticket resale platform TicketSwap has integrated with all-in-one ecommerce platform Easol to expand secure ticketing for events in the UK.

TicketSwap’s SecureSwap anti-fraud technology is now available at all events managed by Easol, in an effort to provide safety and peace of mind for both sellers and buyers

The tech has been enabled for major events including Secret Garden Party and Defected Croatia, which TicketSwap says will ensure the highest level of security in the resale process for secondary tickets.

“This integration with a leading UK ticketing provider such as Easol is very exciting,” says Mike Robinson, Ticketswap country Lead UK. “It allows us to offer our Secure Swap function to all Easol partners, which will add an unrivalled level of security for promoters and fans alike during the resale process.

“The integration now allows old barcodes to be invalidated, new barcodes to be generated and a brand new ticket issued to the customer”

“The integration now allows old barcodes to be invalidated, new barcodes to be generated and a brand new ticket issued to the customer. This now eradicates issues at the door around fraud, name changes and tickets being sold multiple times on different platforms. It’s a game changer!”

The Amsterdam-headquartered firm has attracted 10 million users active in 36 countries worldwide, with more than 1.6m registered users in the UK. It has partnerships with over 6,000 venues, promoters, festivals and ticketing companies worldwide.

The platform opened offices in London (UK), Sao Paulo (BR), Stockholm (SE), Berlin (DE), Paris (FR), Madrid (ES), Milan (IT) and Krakow (PL) last year after raising US$10 million in funding from venture capital firm Million Monkeys.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.