Ticketing platform Dice confirms layoffs

Ticketing and event discovery platform Dice has confirmed it has let go a number of employees as part of a restructure of the business.

Resident Advisor reported that the company recently laid off at least 30 members, with the creative and marketing teams most heavily affected, as the firm plans to work with more freelancers going forward.

Launched in 2014, Dice reported the biggest year in its history last year, with more than 55,000 artists and 10,000 venues and promoters using the firm to sell tickets to their shows.

“We recently made the difficult decision to restructure parts of our business to ensure we can focus on our most important initiatives,” says a spokesperson for Dice. “This is not an exercise we carry out lightly and we’re sad that we have to say goodbye to colleagues that we love working with and respect enormously.”

The firm, which launched in Scotland in April, operates in markets including the UK, US, France, India, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Dice tells The Ticketing Business that it would be continuing to make “strategic hires that will drive forward” growth opportunities, such as the appointment of Katie Soo as chief business officer earlier this year.

Dice raised up to US$122 million in Series C funding in 2021, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with follow on investments from Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Blisce, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Mirabaud Private Equity, Cassius and Evolution.

