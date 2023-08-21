The New Bosses 2023: Introducing the class of 2023

Say hello to the distinguished 20 young execs who make up IQ's New Bosses 2023, which celebrates the future leaders of the international live music industry

The 16th edition of IQ Magazine‘s New Bosses can now be revealed, highlighting 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business.

As usual, hundreds of people around the world took the time to submit names during the 2023 New Bosses nominations process. The final 20 comprises executives working across agencies, charities, promoters, ticketing companies, export offices, festivals, and venues in 12 different countries.

So without further ado, our New Bosses alumni for 2023 are:

Alfie Jefferies, The O2 (UK)

Anouk Ganpatsing, Friendly Fire (NL)

Caroline Simionescu-Marin, WME (UK)

Chloe Pean, AEG Presents (UK)

Chloé Abrahams-Duperry, Ticketmaster (UK)

Daniel Lopez, Live Nation (ES)

Daniel Turner, Earth Agency (UK)

Dylan Cherry, Endeavour Live (NZ)

Gilbert Paz, Loud And Live (US)

Holly Rowland, Wasserman Music (UK)

Jamie Shaughnessy, CAA (UK)

Katja Thalerová, LALA Slovak Music Export (SK)

Kerem Turgut, Dubai Opera (TU)

Kinga Chodkowska, PR guru (PL)

Lotta Widmer, Winterthurer Musikfestwochen (CH)

Michael Christidis, Untitled Group (AU)

Mitsuyo McGroggan, Eventim Live Asia (JP)

Niklas Magedanz, Goodlive Artists (DE)

Parker Glenn, UTA (US)

Vladyslav Yaremchuk, Atlas Festival/Music Saves UA (UA)

Subscribers can read shortened profiles of each of the 2023 New Bosses in issue 121 of IQ Magazine, which is out now. Full-length Q&As will appear on IQ in the coming days and weeks.

