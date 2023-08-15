Superstar line-up lifts I-Days to new heights

The seven-date Italian concert series attracted 320,000 people with acts such as Travis Scott, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Arctic Monkeys

Italy’s I-Days Milano Coca-Cola 2023 concert series shattered its attendance record after its superstar line-up drew 320,000 people over the course of seven days.

The Live Nation Italy-promoted festival was held from 22 June to 15 July across two Milan venues – Ippdormo Snai San Siro and Ippodromo Snai La Maura.

Highlights included headline sets by Travis Scott, which pulled in 80,000 fans, Red Hot Chili Peppers, who performed to 70,000 attendees, and Arctic Monkeys, who played to 65,000 people in their biggest Italian show to date.

“We’re very happy and proud of this I-Days Milano Coca-Cola edition in so many ways,” says Corrado Rizzotto of Live Nation italy. “This year’s [bill] was very heterogeneous, featuring so many different great artists, with no artistic boundaries, as our spirit has always been.

“Numbers were record-breaking: 320.000 people attending say we’re on the right path”

“Numbers were record-breaking: 320.000 people attending say we’re on the right path. We’ll be back on 2024 with the same winning formula.”

Founded in 1999, I-Days was originally known as Independent Days Festival and has previously welcomed the likes of Green Day, Justin Bieber, Pearl Jam, Radiohead and Muse. This year’s event also saw Liam Gallagher and the Black Keys pull more than 27,000 fans to their co-headline date and Florence + the Machine and Rosalia appear before sold-out crowds. Other artists included Foals, Sudan Archives and Paolo Nutini.

In addition, The CIAL Consortium, as part of the Ogni Lattina Vale (Every Can Counts) project, promoted an initiative to recycle aluminium drink cans consumed in the event spaces. A colourful pop-up installation, placed side by side to form the event’s logo, welcomed the audience at the entrance of the Snai Racecourse.

“By recycling the aluminium cans consumed during the festival, we are taking a step towards creating a more environmentally-conscious event,” adds Live Nation Italy sponsorship manager Michela Trevisan. “Together, we can inspire others to embrace recycling ‘on-the-go’ and in ‘out-of-home’ settings.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.