PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Singapore sees huge surge in concert ticket scams

The country's minister for home affairs reported that music fans have lost at least S$518,000 in the first half of 2023

By Lisa Henderson on 08 Aug 2023


Singapore has seen a massive uptick in concert ticket scams, with reports that consumers have lost at least S$518,000 (€352,000) in the first half of 2023.

This amount is more than 50% higher than in the past five years combined, with S$84,000 lost in 2018; S$66,000 in 2019; S$9,000 in 2020; S$3,000 in 2021; S$175,000 in 2022.

These figures were reported by the minister for home affairs and law (MHA), K. Shanmugam, in response to a question by a member of parliament about the financial toll of such scams over the past five years.

The amount lost in the first half of 2023 is more than 50% higher than in the past five years combined

According to Shanmugam, the MHA is taking a “multi-faceted approach” to deal with scams, including the blocking of scam content, enhancing safeguards on digital platforms and public education.

He added that the police are working closely with social media and e-commerce platforms to remove scam advertisements for concert tickets, as well as accounts involved in such scams, as soon as these are detected.

In July, MHA passed the Online Criminal Harms Act, which will allow the government to order online platforms to disable online criminal content and activities, including scams.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|07 Aug 2023

Poland’s Fest Festival files for bankruptcy

news|04 Aug 2023

From the Fields’ Andy Smith breaks down ’23 season

news|07 Aug 2023

Future Sound Asia threatens 1975 with legal letter

news|07 Aug 2023

Ticketing platform Dice confirms layoffs

news|04 Aug 2023

New metal festival to launch in the Netherlands

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

National Marketing Campaign ManagerAcademy Music Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

PromoterSJM Concerts

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Senior Assistant to Live Music AgentITB (International Talent Booking)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Digital Marketing and Communications OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull Time£32K - £35K