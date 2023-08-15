Pink sells over 725k tickets for Australian tour

The singer has extended her 2024 Summer Carnival tour, which is already the country's biggest ever run by a female artist

Pink has extended her Australian tour, which has already sold more than 725,000 tickets to become the country’s biggest-selling run ever by a female artist.

The 43-year-old American is set to cover the largest distance of any touring artist around Australia by playing a record-breaking 15 stadiums concerts on her 2024 Summer Carnival tour, which launched in Europe back in June and switched to North America last month.

Live Nation Australia chair Michael Coppel, the singer’s career-long promoter in the region, says the dates will take Pink past three million ticket sales in Australasia.

“It’s been the thrill of a lifetime to promote Pink’s six Australian tours since 2004, and the 20th anniversary of that association will see Pink surpass three million tickets sold in Australia and New Zealand,” says Coppel. “Only fitting that we break new ground with the record to be set at her first show in Northern Queensland at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.”

The trek is currently set to conclude in Townsville with a newly announced show at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on 23 March next year, with support from Tones and I.

“Pink’s Aussie shows sold out in minutes across the country, making the tour extension into North Queensland an exciting next step in meeting this unprecedented demand,” says Live Nation Australia president Roger Field. “The only regional Pink show hosted here in Townsville is not only testament to Live Nation’s ability to deliver world class events, but our commitment in continuing to provide a world-class pipeline of major events for Queensland.”

The tour leg will start with two nights at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium from 9-10 February, and will go on to visit Newcastle, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth before landing in New Zealand for shows at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin on 5 March, and Eden Park, Auckland from 8-9 March.

It will then return to Australia for further concerts in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before wrapping up with the new Townsville date. The singer’s previous 2018-19 Beautiful Trauma tour was attended by more than three million fans worldwide, generating $397.3 million from 159 dates.

“Pink’s immense popularity across Australia is extremely hard to miss, and the addition of a show in North Queensland will be incredible for local fans,” adds Ticketmaster Australia MD Gavin Taylor. “It is great to be part of the Queensland Country Bank Stadium story, and we can’t wait to see Pink perform at the only world-class stadium in Townsville.”

Meanwhile, the New South Wales government is continuing its bid to increase the number of major concerts at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and this week released the planning modification for public exhibition after Paul McCartney confirmed he will play back-to-back concerts at the new A$828 million (€490m) venue this October.

Under a concert cap that was created in the mid-1990s, the stadium is restricted to a maximum of six concerts per year, with a five-year rolling average of for concerts a year.

“Our goal is to bring live music back to NSW,” says NSW minister for jobs and tourism John Graham. “The state lost half of all music venues over the last decade and we are addressing this.

“There could not be a bigger symbol of where the new government wants to head than lifting the concert cap.”

