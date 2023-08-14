One dead, several hurt in shooting at punk venue

Police are hunting suspects who fled the scene following the incident at Nudieland in Minneapolis on Friday night

One man was killed and another suffered “life-threatening” injuries in a shooting at a DIY punk venue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US.

Several other people were also hurt in the incident, which took place at Nudieland at around 10pm on Friday (11 August). Police are hunting suspects who fled the scene.

The identity of the man who died, who was in his 30s, has not yet been released by the authorities.

Police say that seven people were shot in total after someone walked up to the alley of the venue and opened fire.

“We believe one of the persons was being targeted by a shooter”

“We believe one of the persons was being targeted by a shooter,” Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara tells a press conference, as reported by MPR News. “We know two suspects ran from the scene, we can’t confirm there were two shooters though.”

The incident comes two months after two people were killed and three others injured following a shooting in the camping area of US electronic music festival Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge.

Also in June, a 35-year-old man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a concert in in Spring Valley Park, Kalamazoo, Michigan, while a 19-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside a Fredo Bang concert in Newport, Arkansas, in February.

