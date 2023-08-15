Oak View Group names Ade Patton as CFO

Patton will direct and oversee the global financial and accounting activities of the venue development firm

Oak View Group (OVG) has appointed Ade Patton as chief financial officer, where he will direct and oversee the global financial and accounting activities of the firm.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Patton will report to OVG chairman and CEO Tim Leiweke. He assumes his new role effective immediately.

“I’m pleased that Ade will be joining OVG as our new chief financial officer,” says Leiweke. “Ade is a seasoned financial executive who has helped lead world-class companies, and I look forward to having him on our team to help guide OVG’s continued strategic and sustainable growth at scale.”

“Ade is a seasoned financial executive who has helped lead world-class companies”

Patton adds: “I am both proud and excited to join Oak View Group at this moment. We truly have an opportunity to transform the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries globally, and I am eager to join the world-class management team that Tim and Irving Azoff have assembled.”

Patton most recently as chief financial officer of HBO Max/Global DTC at WarnerBros Discovery and previously in investment management roles at Millennium Management LLC and Citadel LLC.

He earned a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.