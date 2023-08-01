New naming rights deal for ASM Global’s Hull venue

The former Bonus Arena has been renamed Connexin Live as part of a new five-year partnership with a local tech company

ASM Global’s Bonus Arena in Hull, UK has been renamed Connexin Live as part of a new five-year partnership with a local technology company.

The 3,500-cap opened its doors in 2018 with sold out performance by Van Morrison, and has gone on to host the likes of Bob Dylan, Stereophonics, Sean Paul, Tom Grennan, Blondie, Bryan Adams and Paloma Faith, welcoming 200,000 visitors in 2022 alone.

Since 2018, over half a million tickets have been purchased, with 327 hosted ticketed events since opening. In 2022, the venue was ranked 51st busiest arena in Europe in Pollstar‘s rankings.

“We are delighted to form this new partnership with a hugely successful, and ambitious, company in Connexin,” says Connexin Live GM Sam Ryder. “The venue has proved to be an incredible success over the last five years, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Hull and East Yorkshire to see iconic, world class artists. I am looking forward to working alongside Connexin over the next few years and making many more memories at Connexin Live.”

“Both Connexin and the venue have a real shared resonance with Hull, and passion for the city, making this new naming rights partnership a fantastic fit”

Hull-based Connexin offers ultrafast broadband, Smart Places and IoT solutions, and digital skills training. Connexin Live signage is being added to the arena this week, ahead of Sean Paul’s show on Tuesday 8 August. Other upcoming gigs include Noel Gallagher and Bowling For Soup.

“We have an incredible portfolio of venues here in the UK, located in thriving parts of the country,” says ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray. “Both Connexin and the venue have a real shared resonance with Hull, and passion for the city, making this new naming rights partnership a fantastic fit.

“We have bold and exciting plans for Connexin Live so it’s our pleasure to have the Connexin team joining us on this journey, innovating and elevating the live entertainment experience for all.”

