PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

New naming rights deal for ASM Global’s Hull venue

The former Bonus Arena has been renamed Connexin Live as part of a new five-year partnership with a local tech company

By James Hanley on 01 Aug 2023

Connexin Live


ASM Global’s Bonus Arena in Hull, UK has been renamed Connexin Live as part of a new five-year partnership with a local technology company.

The 3,500-cap  opened its doors in 2018 with sold out performance by Van Morrison, and has gone on to host the likes of Bob Dylan, Stereophonics, Sean Paul, Tom Grennan, Blondie, Bryan Adams and Paloma Faith, welcoming 200,000 visitors in 2022 alone.

Since 2018, over half a million tickets have been purchased, with 327 hosted ticketed events since opening. In 2022, the venue was ranked 51st busiest arena in Europe in Pollstar‘s rankings.

“We are delighted to form this new partnership with a hugely successful, and ambitious, company in Connexin,” says Connexin Live GM Sam Ryder. “The venue has proved to be an incredible success over the last five years, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Hull and East Yorkshire to see iconic, world class artists. I am looking forward to working alongside Connexin over the next few years and making many more memories at Connexin Live.”

“Both Connexin and the venue have a real shared resonance with Hull, and passion for the city, making this new naming rights partnership a fantastic fit”

Hull-based Connexin offers ultrafast broadband, Smart Places and IoT solutions, and digital skills training. Connexin Live signage is being added to the arena this week, ahead of Sean Paul’s show on Tuesday 8 August. Other upcoming gigs include Noel Gallagher and Bowling For Soup.

“We have an incredible portfolio of venues here in the UK, located in thriving parts of the country,” says ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray. “Both Connexin and the venue have a real shared resonance with Hull, and passion for the city, making this new naming rights partnership a fantastic fit.

“We have bold and exciting plans for Connexin Live so it’s our pleasure to have the Connexin team joining us on this journey, innovating and elevating the live entertainment experience for all.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Hull Venue
    SMG appoints GM for new Hull Venue

    Dan Harris, GM of Baths Hall and the Plowright Theatre, will oversee the running of the new 3,500-cap. Hull Venue in north-east England

  • ASM Global to operate new Gateshead Quays complex
    ASM Global to operate new £260m venue complex

    AEG and Onex-owned venue operator ASM Global announces a new addition to its portfolio, a ten-acre, 12,500-cap. entertainment complex on Gateshead Quays, UK

  • Paul Sergeant, Paul Sergeant Events
    ASM Global announces new Singapore HQ

    ASM Global APAC has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the announcement of new Singapore headquarters and plans to grow its overall operations in the region. ASM Global Singapore will have a joint leadership team comprising two industry specialists: EVP, operations Paul Sergeant, who has been with ASM Global…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|28 Jul 2023

Michael Rapino: ‘Live music is bigger than ever’

news|28 Jul 2023

Malaysian live biz unites over The 1975 fiasco

news|31 Jul 2023

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour grosses $600m

news|31 Jul 2023

Houston police release Astroworld report

news|31 Jul 2023

Skyrocketing prices wipe out Norwegian festivals

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Digital Marketing and Communications OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull Time£32K - £35K

Senior Marketing and Development OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K

ChairLIVE (Live music Industry, Venues and Entertainment)

UKPart Time£5K + Travel

Ticketing ManagerAlexandra Palace

London, UKFull Time£30K