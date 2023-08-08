Neil O’Brien Entertainment appoints two new agents

The London-based specialist independent agency has also launched a new theatre division, headed by Rhydian Roberts

Entertainment agency Neil O’Brien Entertainment has hired two new agents and launched a new theatre division.

The London-based company has added Jamie Kelly and Ross Leslie to it’s existing team.

“I am excited to be able to welcome two new members to our team, both of whom I believe can work with us to deliver specialist and artist focused approaches to touring – something we have developed over the last 16 years in business,” says agency owner Neil O’Brien.

Kelly, who has worked with the likes of The Jesus & Mary Chain, Melanie C, Black Grape, Glasvegas, The Ordinary Boys and Jah Wobble, was previously owner of The Magnificent Agency and currently represents acts including Cast, Alabama 3, Soup Dragons, The View’s Kyle Falconer, Shambolics and Proud Mary.

He will also continue his management of The View and Shambolics, working with Alan McGee at Creation Management.

Leslie, meanwhile, was most recently at Consolidated Artists with clients including Ritchie Blackmore, Manfred Mann, Bernie Marsden and Steve Lukather. Both new appointments will be working on developing their own rosters over the coming months.

Based in Soho, Neil O’Brien Entertainment was formed in 2007 and represents over a hundred artists worldwide. It delivers more than 2,500 shows a year with its eight-strong team, with its current roster including Joe Bonamassa, UB40, Dionne Warwick, Ocean Colour Scene, Beth Hart, Fisherman’s Friends, Paul Young, Damian Lewis, Incognito, Brand New Heavies, Roachford, Aled Jones and The Alarm, among others.

O’Brien has worked in the live music sector since 1987 and was part of the programming team at Mean Fiddler, Break For The Border and Astoria London. He has programmed open air events including Reading Festival, Phoenix, Fleadh and Madstock and recently Kew The Music, Greenwich Music Time and A Boundless Summer.

“Having set up a music and film label during the pandemic to create business for our artists, it seemed the logical thing to create a home for them with a hugely creative and knowledgeable person such as Rhydian”

The specialist independent agency has also announced details of its new theatre division, Westway Talent, headed by singer, musical theatre actor and presenter Rhydian Roberts.

The former X Factor contestant will lead the new division, which will specialise in touring and staged concert business with more than 30 theatre actors including Elaine Paige, Bonnie Langford, Lee Mead, Kerry Ellis, Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo, Ruthie Henshall, John Barrowman, John Partridge, Jamie Muscato, Jason Manford and Samantha Barks.

The division is said to be the only designated roster of its kind in the UK with the aim of developing the growing business of live music activity for musicial theatre artists.

“I have worked closely with Rhydian for more than 10 years developing live touring opportunities for our theatre based music artists and over the last three years have identified an exciting area of activity where we have been able to develop some incredible live opportunities and relationships in the musical theatre space,” adds O’Brien.

Many of the roster are linked to the theatre music label Westway Music, formed in 2020 to deliver live recordings and events, including the regular concert series The Westway Sessions.

“Having set up a music and film label during the pandemic to create business for our artists, it seemed the logical thing to create a home for them with a hugely creative and knowledgeable person such as Rhydian,” adds O’Brien. “I am extremely excited to now represent some of the best theatre talent in the UK for their concert business.”

