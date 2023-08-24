PROFILE

news

Michael Chugg appointed to Music Australia Council

The veteran Australian promoter is one of nine appointees to the council, which will help support and grow the country's music sector

By James Hanley on 24 Aug 2023

Veteran Australian promoter Michael Chugg

Michael Chugg


Veteran promoter Michael Chugg has been appointed to the Music Australia Council.

Established under the Creative Australia Act 2023, the council will provide strategic direction for Music Australia in its work to support and grow the country’s contemporary music sector.

Music Australia, which is backed by more than A$69 million (€41m) in funding over four years, is a key part of Australia’s new national cultural policy Revive, which will operate within new investment and advisory body Creative Australia.

The Chugg Entertainment founder is one of nine appointees announced by the Albanese Labor Government.

“Music Australia will deliver what the industry needs to grow and realise its potential, at home and internationally”

“Music Australia will deliver what the industry needs to grow and realise its potential, at home and internationally,” says arts minister Tony Burke. “It’s essential that Australian musicians and industry experts themselves have a seat at the table – and that’s what these appointments will achieve.

“With their dedication, passion and expertise in Australian music, the appointees will make sure that Australian music is the soundtrack to life in Australia.”

Chugg will join chair Adrian Collette (Creative Australia CEO), Lisa Baker (manager, creative cultural development, Northern Sound System), Fred Alale (co-founder/chair, African Music and Cultural Festival Inc), singer-songwriter Danielle Caruana, aka Mama Kin (co-founder/director, The Seed Fund) and Petrina Convey (owner/director, UNITY Mgmt Group).

The council is completed by award-winning musician Fred Leone (founder, Impossible Odds Records), Nathan McLay (founder/CEO, Future Classic) and indie folk singer-songwriter Dr Sophie Payten, aka Gordi.

Earlier this year, Chugg Music struck a partnership deal with Select Music and artist manager Dan Biddle to launch Wheelhouse Agency – a new specialist booking enterprise focused on Australasia’s growing market for Americana and country music.

