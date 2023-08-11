Luxury ‘concert vacation’ set for Cancún

Stars including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Emeli Sande took to the stage at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena for the televised event
By James Hanley on 11 Aug 2023
Details have been announced of a new all-inclusive luxury “concert vacation” in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.
Out of the Blue Festival will take place at Moon Palace Resort from 7-10 January, headlined by Noah Kahan, CAAMP, Mt. Joy and Lizzy McAlpine.
Support will come from Trampled By Turtles, Joy Oladokun, Briston Maroney, The Brook & The Bluff, Samia, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Indigo de Souza and Whitney. Each artist will perform two shows – one in a custom oceanfront concert venue on the beach, and the second at an intimate pool party or late-night performance.
Playa Luna Presents’ past productions include Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, Phish: Riviera Maya, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds’ Riviera Maya
Event packages start at US$325 (€296) per night per person. All packages include luxury resort accommodations, round-trip airport transportation, drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, 24-hour room service, access to beaches, artist-curated activities and daily yoga sessions. It will also offer pool parties, local excursions and other activities.
Out of the Blue is staged by Denver, Colorado-based Playa Luna Presents, whose past productions include Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, Phish: Riviera Maya, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds’ Riviera Maya, Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend and Dead & Company Playing in the Sand.
