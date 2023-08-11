Luxury ‘concert vacation’ set for Cancún

Out of the Blue Festival will take place at Moon Palace Resort from 7-10 January, headlined by Noah Kahan, CAAMP, Mt. Joy and Lizzy McAlpine

Details have been announced of a new all-inclusive luxury “concert vacation” in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

Support will come from Trampled By Turtles, Joy Oladokun, Briston Maroney, The Brook & The Bluff, Samia, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Indigo de Souza and Whitney. Each artist will perform two shows – one in a custom oceanfront concert venue on the beach, and the second at an intimate pool party or late-night performance.

Playa Luna Presents’ past productions include Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, Phish: Riviera Maya, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds’ Riviera Maya

Event packages start at US$325 (€296) per night per person. All packages include luxury resort accommodations, round-trip airport transportation, drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, 24-hour room service, access to beaches, artist-curated activities and daily yoga sessions. It will also offer pool parties, local excursions and other activities.

Out of the Blue is staged by Denver, Colorado-based Playa Luna Presents, whose past productions include Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, Phish: Riviera Maya, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds’ Riviera Maya, Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend and Dead & Company Playing in the Sand.

